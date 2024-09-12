Highways Dept to probe alleged bribery involving US tractor company

The Highways Department is investigating a report that Wirtgen Thailand Ltd, a subsidiary of Deere & Company, the US-based manufacturer of John Deere agricultural tractors, made improper payments to department officials and to the Royal Thai Air Force.

Sarawut Songsivilai, the department’s director-general, said on Wednesday that he had just been notified of the issue and has ordered a probe into the facts.

Reuters reported on Tuesday that Deere had agreed to pay US$9.93 million (336 million baht) to settle US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) charges that its Thailand subsidiary offered massage parlour services and other improper gifts to win government business, and engaged in commercial bribery.

The SEC said payments were made even though the unit’s code of conduct prohibited giving “absolutely anything” to influence government officials.

Payments made from late 2017 through 2020 allegedly took the form of cash, meals, sham consulting fees, sightseeing ventures disguised as “factory visits” in Switzerland and other European countries, and massage parlour “entertainment”.

The SEC said Deere's conduct violated the books and records and the internal accounting controls provisions of a federal anti-bribery law, the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.