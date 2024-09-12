36,000+ families in North, Central Thailand still flooded in

As many as 36,199 households in 24 districts of seven provinces in the North and Central region are still overwhelmed by heavy flooding, the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department said.
In its last update at 10.45am on Thursday, the department said 545 villages in 24 districts in Chiang Rai, Chiang Mai, Tak, Sukhothai, Phitsanulok, Ang Thong and Ayutthaya were still inundated.
The department said it has been monitoring the flood situation nationwide since August 16, when the upper part of Thailand was hit by the influence of the southeast monsoon ridge.
From August 16, a total of 106,467 families in 2,975 villages in 125 districts in 27 provinces were affected by floods, the department said. Since then, some 33 people have died from drowning or landslides, and 24 have sustained injuries.
However, the flooding has somewhat eased in most provinces.
Chaiwat Chuntirapong, the department’s director-general, said the situation in seven remaining provinces has worsened due to the influence of the Yagi storm in Vietnam.
He said the situation can be detailed as follows:
Chiang Rai: 19,499 families in 71 villages in the districts of Mae Sai, Mae Fah Luang, Mae Chan, Chiang Saen, Chiang Khong and Muang are flooded in and the water levels are still rising. Three people have been killed and two others injured.
Chiang Mai: 2,928 families in 22 villages in Mae Ai and Fang districts are affected. Six people have been killed and three others injured by landslides. The water levels are receding.
Tak: 720 families from 31 villages in Phop Phra, Mae Sot, Mae Ranad, and Tha Song Yang districts are affected, though water levels are dropping.
Sukhothai: 361 families in 20 villages in Kong Krai Lart district were affected. Floods are subsiding.
Phitsanulok: 546 families in 15 villages in Prompiram, Bang Rakam and Muang districts are affected. Water levels are stable.
Ang Thong: 343 families in 14 villages in Wiset Chaicharn district were affected. The water levels are stable.
Ayutthaya: 11,772 families in 372 villages in the districts of Bang Bal, Bang Pahan, Phak Hai, Sena, Muang, Bang Pa-in, and Bang Sai are affected. The water levels are stable.
Chaiwat said his department was coordinating with provincial and local administrative bodies to help flood victims by urgently delivering basic necessities.
He said heavy machinery has also been deployed in a bid to drain the floodwaters, as well as a mobile drinking water unit and other necessary gear to help flood victims.