36,000+ families in North, Central Thailand still flooded in

As many as 36,199 households in 24 districts of seven provinces in the North and Central region are still overwhelmed by heavy flooding, the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department said.

In its last update at 10.45am on Thursday, the department said 545 villages in 24 districts in Chiang Rai, Chiang Mai, Tak, Sukhothai, Phitsanulok, Ang Thong and Ayutthaya were still inundated.

The department said it has been monitoring the flood situation nationwide since August 16, when the upper part of Thailand was hit by the influence of the southeast monsoon ridge.

From August 16, a total of 106,467 families in 2,975 villages in 125 districts in 27 provinces were affected by floods, the department said. Since then, some 33 people have died from drowning or landslides, and 24 have sustained injuries.