Nation Group supports flood victims in Chiang Rai

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 13, 2024

Nation Group collaborated with Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) on transporting 1,000 relief bags and over 2,000 packs of drinking water on Thursday in a bid to relieve suffering among flood victims in Chiang Rai province.

Under the “Nation Pun Namjai” (Kindness from Nation Group) campaign by Nation Foundation, the bags of food, basic necessities and drinking water were loaded on trucks supplied by the airforce.

The campaign continues to deliver relief bags and drinking water to flood victims in many areas.

 

More than 5,000 relief bags had been delivered to victims in the North, including Sukhothai’s Mueang and Si Samrong districts, Chiang Rai’s Khun Tan district, and Phayao’s Rong Hai community.

Nation Group thanked public and private agencies, business partners and donors for donating basic necessities and funds to relieve the suffering of flood victims.

