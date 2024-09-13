Nation Group supports flood victims in Chiang Rai

Under the “Nation Pun Namjai” (Kindness from Nation Group) campaign by Nation Foundation, the bags of food, basic necessities and drinking water were loaded on trucks supplied by the airforce.
The campaign continues to deliver relief bags and drinking water to flood victims in many areas.
More than 5,000 relief bags had been delivered to victims in the North, including Sukhothai’s Mueang and Si Samrong districts, Chiang Rai’s Khun Tan district, and Phayao’s Rong Hai community.
Nation Group thanked public and private agencies, business partners and donors for donating basic necessities and funds to relieve the suffering of flood victims.