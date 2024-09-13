Officials warn thieves and conmen of grave consequences

The department’s director-general Kosonlavat Intujunyong made the remark after a news report that thieves dubbed the “gang of seals” were robbing inundated residences in Chiang Rai’s Mae Sai district. Some criminals also took the opportunity to deceive people into making donations.
“I would like anyone planning to commit a crime during this crisis to stop inflicting more problems on those who have lost so much already. They will face severe punishment,” he said.
Citing the Penal Code, Kosonlavat explained that people who steal items during a normal situation will face up to three years imprisonment and up to a 60,000 baht fine.
The penalty for stealing in situations involving fires, explosions, floods, accidents on public transport and other crises, will be up to seven years imprisonment and a 140,000 baht fine.
Stealing cattle, buffalo and agricultural machinery would land the perpetrators up to 10 years imprisonment and up to 200,000 baht in fines, he added.
Kosonlavat noted that people who deceive others into giving donations would face severe punishment if prosecutors judge that their behaviour posed a risk to society during a time of crisis. The court would mete out severe punishment for such crimes, he warned.
The Department of Civil Rights Protection and Legal Aid is preparing to solve many problems once the floodwaters recede, such as damage to agricultural plots and debt issues, he added.