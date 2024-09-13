Officials warn thieves and conmen of grave consequences

The department’s director-general Kosonlavat Intujunyong made the remark after a news report that thieves dubbed the “gang of seals” were robbing inundated residences in Chiang Rai’s Mae Sai district. Some criminals also took the opportunity to deceive people into making donations.

“I would like anyone planning to commit a crime during this crisis to stop inflicting more problems on those who have lost so much already. They will face severe punishment,” he said.