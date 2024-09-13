Chiang Rai Airport reopens as floods recede

Commercial flights began taking off and landing at Chiang Rai International Airport, also known as Mae Fah Luang International Airport, on Friday morning after floodwaters began receding.
The floods at the intersection leading to the airport had receded enough at 7.30am that small vehicles could pass through. However, Highway 1418 connecting the airport to Phaholyothin Road was still partially inundated as of press time.
Meanwhile, the Airports of Thailand is providing transportation for passengers to the airport, with pick up at the bus stop near Big C Chiang Rai 2 shopping centre.
The Royal Irrigation Department said on Friday that 14 provinces were still inundated, though floods in 37 others had cleared.
The provinces still under water are: Chiang Rai, Chiang Mai, Mae Hong Son, Tak, Loei, Phetchabun, Singburi, Chai Nat, Ang Thong, Nong Khai, Udon Thani, Ayutthaya, Nakhon Phanom, and Suphan Buri.
The 37 provinces that are now free of floods are: Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Nan, Uttaradit, Phitsanulok, Phichit, Phrae, Sukhothai, Kamphaeng Phet, Nong Bua Lamphu, Bueng Kan, Khon Kaen, Chaiyaphum, Maha Sarakham, Kalasin, Roi Et, Ubon Ratchathani, Yasothon, Prachinburi, Chonburi, Chanthaburi, Trat, Nakhon Nayok, Rayong, Chachoengsao, Lopburi, Saraburi, Uthai Thani, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Ranong, Phuket and Yala.
The three districts that were hardest hit by rain over the past 24 hours are Sa Kaew’s Watthana Nakhon, and Bueng Kan’s Muang and Bueng Khong Long districts, the department said.