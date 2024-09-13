Chiang Rai Airport reopens as floods recede

Commercial flights began taking off and landing at Chiang Rai International Airport, also known as Mae Fah Luang International Airport, on Friday morning after floodwaters began receding.

The floods at the intersection leading to the airport had receded enough at 7.30am that small vehicles could pass through. However, Highway 1418 connecting the airport to Phaholyothin Road was still partially inundated as of press time.

Meanwhile, the Airports of Thailand is providing transportation for passengers to the airport, with pick up at the bus stop near Big C Chiang Rai 2 shopping centre.