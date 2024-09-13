Nation Group, RTAF deliver relief supplies to flood victims in North

Some 1,000 relief bags and 2,000-plus packs of drinking water were loaded onto a Royal Thai Air Force C130 aircraft at the Don Mueang military airport on Friday morning.
This shipment was part of the “Nation Pun Namjai” (Kindness from Nation Group) campaign launched in collaboration with the Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) to ease the suffering of flood victims in Chiang Rai.
The campaign continues delivering relief bags and drinking water to flood victims across various regions. Over 5,000 bags of necessities have been distributed in the North, including Sukhothai’s Muang and Si Samrong districts, Chiang Rai’s Khun Tan district and Phayao’s Rong Hai community.
The Nation Group has expressed its gratitude to public and private agencies, business partners and donors for contributing essential items and funds to help ease the plight of flood victims.