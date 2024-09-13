Nation Group, RTAF deliver relief supplies to flood victims in North

Some 1,000 relief bags and 2,000-plus packs of drinking water were loaded onto a Royal Thai Air Force C130 aircraft at the Don Mueang military airport on Friday morning.

This shipment was part of the “Nation Pun Namjai” (Kindness from Nation Group) campaign launched in collaboration with the Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) to ease the suffering of flood victims in Chiang Rai.