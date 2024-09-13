King’s son ‘Than Aon’ travels to Chiang Rai with food and water for flood victims

Vacharaesorn, affectionately known as “Than Aon”, travelled to Chiang Rai province to distribute drinking water and food to those affected by the floods. Local news reports showed the prince riding on the back of a pickup truck to reach victims and offer encouragement to staff at local help centres.

In a Facebook post, the prince said, "Arrived in Chiang Rai. Prepare water and food for our brothers and sisters in distress."

Accompanying photos showed him delivering supplies and visiting the Flood Victim Assistance Centre in Chiang Rai Municipality.

The royal visit has galvanised public and private sector efforts to provide relief. “The Nation Pun Namjai” campaign, in collaboration with the Royal Thai Air Force, has dispatched substantial aid to the region. On Friday morning, a C130 aircraft departed Don Mueang military airport loaded with 1,000 relief bags and over 2,000 packs of drinking water bound for Chiang Rai.