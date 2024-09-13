Moo Deng’s rise to global stardom is testament to the power of social media

Moo Deng, as she's affectionately known, has amassed a massive following on social media platforms, particularly in Asia. Her adorable antics, including her signature bouncing, are delighting fans across the globe.

The impact of Moo Deng's fame extends beyond online admiration. US news magazine Time, known for reporting on global phenomena, has just published Moo Deng's story.

In a recent feature, Time highlighted Moo Deng's extraordinary popularity, noting her impact on social media and the surge in visitors to the zoo.

According to the magazine, visitor numbers to Khao Kheow Open Zoo have more than doubled since her rise to stardom. Fan clubs have sprung up, and dedicated social media accounts provide constant updates on her life.

Despite her popularity, Moo Deng's safety has become a concern. Reports of tourists throwing food at the young hippo have led to calls for stricter measures to protect her. The zoo's director has issued a stern warning, vowing to prosecute anyone who mistreats Moo Deng.

The hippo's popularity has surged since a video of her bouncing went viral. This simple act has sparked a global trend, with people imitating her movements and sharing their own interpretations.

Meanwhile, Moo Deng's story is a testament to the power of social media and the enduring appeal of cute animals. Her success has not only brought joy to millions but has also highlighted the importance of protecting wildlife and ensuring their well-being.