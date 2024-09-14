Authorities struggle to cope with flooding in three regions

As many as 60,050 households in 10 provinces in Northern, Northeastern and Central Thailand are still overwhelmed by heavy flooding, the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department said.
In its last update at 11.45am on Saturday, the department said 733 villages in 33 districts in Chiang Rai, Mae Hong Son, Tak, Sukhothai, Phitsanulok, Phetchabun, Nong Khai, Loei, Ang Thong and Ayutthaya were still inundated.
The department said it has been monitoring the flood situation nationwide since August 16, when the upper part of Thailand was hit by the influence of the southeast monsoon ridge.
Since August 16, a total of 132,615 families in 3,134 villages in 129 districts of 28 provinces were affected by floods, the department said. Since then, 34 people have died from drowning or landslides, and 24 have sustained injuries.
Chaiwat Chuntirapong, the department’s director general, said the flooding has eased or been stable in most provinces, except for Nong Khai, which has been affected by the increasing level of the Mekong River.
He said the situation can be detailed as follows:
Chiang Rai: 45,329 families in 123 villages in the districts of Mae Sai, Mae Fah Luang, Mae Chan, Chiang Saen, Chiang Khong and Muang are flooded in, but the water levels are decreasing. Four people have been killed and two others injured.
Mae Hong Son: 78 families in the districts of Sob Mei and Pang Ma Pha are flooded in. The water levels are decreasing.
Tak: 720 families in the districts of Phop Phra, Mae Sot, Mae Ramad, and Tha Song Yanng are flooded in. The water levels are decreasing.
Sukhothai: 361 families in 20 villages in Kong Krai Lart district were affected. Floods are subsiding.
Phitsanulok: 576 families in 15 villages in Prompiram, Bang Rakam and Muang districts are affected. Water levels are stable.
Phetchabun: 49 families in 13 villages in Nong Phai and Chon Daen districts are affected. Water levels are decreasing.
Nong Khai: 75 villages in Sang Khom, Si Chiang Mai, Tha Bo, Muang, and Rattanawapi districts are flooded in. The water levels are rising.
Loei: 27 villages in Pak Chom and Chiang Khan districts are affected. Water levels are stable.
Ang Thong: 346 families in 16 villages in Wiset Chaicharn district were affected. The water levels are stable.
Ayutthaya: 12,584 families in 409 villages in the districts of Bang Bal, Bang Pahan, Phak Hai, Sena, Muang, Bang Pa-in, and Bang Sai are affected. The water levels are stable.
Chaiwat said his department was coordinating with provincial and local administrative bodies to help flood victims by delivering basic necessities, including more than 10,000 sets of survival bags.
He said heavy machinery has been deployed in a bid to drain the floodwaters, as well as a mobile drinking-water unit and other gear to help flood victims.
He urged the public to download the application “THAI DISASTER ALERT” to follow the latest disaster updates and warnings. To report an emergency situation or ask for assistance, contact hotline 1784.