Authorities struggle to cope with flooding in three regions

As many as 60,050 households in 10 provinces in Northern, Northeastern and Central Thailand are still overwhelmed by heavy flooding, the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department said.

In its last update at 11.45am on Saturday, the department said 733 villages in 33 districts in Chiang Rai, Mae Hong Son, Tak, Sukhothai, Phitsanulok, Phetchabun, Nong Khai, Loei, Ang Thong and Ayutthaya were still inundated.

The department said it has been monitoring the flood situation nationwide since August 16, when the upper part of Thailand was hit by the influence of the southeast monsoon ridge.

Since August 16, a total of 132,615 families in 3,134 villages in 129 districts of 28 provinces were affected by floods, the department said. Since then, 34 people have died from drowning or landslides, and 24 have sustained injuries.

Chaiwat Chuntirapong, the department’s director general, said the flooding has eased or been stable in most provinces, except for Nong Khai, which has been affected by the increasing level of the Mekong River.

He said the situation can be detailed as follows: