The Economist praises Thailand's 30-baht health-care scheme

The UK-based magazine's article "Why is Thai health care so good?" highlighted the effectiveness of Thailand's public health system and specifically praised the 30-baht project for its role in extending life expectancy to 80 years, surpassing many developed nations.

Introduced in 2002, the Universal Health Insurance Scheme, or "30 Baht for All Diseases", provides comprehensive health-care coverage to more than 99.5% of the Thai population at an affordable cost of just 30 baht per visit. This has been particularly beneficial for low-income individuals and those outside the formal workforce.

The scheme, Prommin noted, has been instrumental in reducing infant mortality rates and addressing a wide range of diseases, including HIV/AIDS and kidney disease. Its success contributed to the popularity of former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, who championed the initiative.

The 30-baht scheme is funded through taxes and has been effective in managing costs. Its reputation has attracted interest from such countries as Saudi Arabia, which have sought to collaborate with Thailand on public health initiatives.

Despite its achievements, Prommin said Thailand continues to face challenges due to its ageing population, with more than one-fifth of the population aged 60 and older. The government has responded by increasing the number of doctors in the public sector and implementing targeted health policies for the elderly.

He vowed that Thailand's public health system would continue to do its best to care for Thais while also serving as a model for countries around the world, demonstrating the potential for affordable, accessible health care for everyone.