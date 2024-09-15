Mekong River bursts its banks and floods downtown Nong Khai

The Mekong River, which has been bloated with floodwaters from upstream provinces, burst its banks on Sunday morning, flooding the Muang district of Nong Khai province.

Officials and local residents said the river started overflowing at around 7.15am to flood vast areas of the province.

The overflowing caused the entire Prachak Sila Pakhom Road in the downtown area to be inundated. At some spots, the water level was more than a metre high.