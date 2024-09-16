Inmates, juveniles to clean up mess left by Yagi in Chiang Rai

The Department of Corrections and Department of Juvenile Observation and Protection have been instructed to deploy inmates and juveniles to clean up the mess left by heavy flooding in Chiang Rai.
Justice Minister Tawee Sodsong said on Monday that he has also instructed the two agencies to provide basic necessities to flood victims.
Tawee was speaking to reporters while surveying communities in the province’s Muang district, including Ban Farm, Koh Loi and Ban Wiang Kuena.
The flooding, caused by Typhoon Yagi, has affected more than 50,000 households and 90 commercial areas in Chiang Rai, decimated homes, farmland and left many vehicles damaged by landslides and fallen trees.
Chiang Rai remains on high alert for further flooding, with heavy rain expected in the North of Thailand until Wednesday (September 18).