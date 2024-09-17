Flood victims to receive maximum 230,000 baht per household

The government will provide a maximum of 230,000 baht in financial aid to every household affected by floods in several provinces, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said on Monday.

This money is on top of the 40,000 to 50,000 baht compensation being paid for other cases, such as deaths, PM’s secretary-general Prommin Lertsuridej, added.

Paetongtarn said that she would propose to the Cabinet that 3 billion baht be disbursed from the central budget for flood relief during the meeting on Tuesday.

After meeting with the Flood, Storm and Mudslide Situation Administration and Management Committee on Monday, the PM said the government would establish the Flood Situation Administration and Management Support Centre to supervise the flood situation and relief efforts.

The centre will be chaired by Deputy PM and Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, with Deputy PM and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul serving as deputy chairman.

Paetongtarn said the flood levels in the Northeastern region are rising, while the inundations in the North are now stable despite heavy rains in some areas.

She added that provincial authorities are monitoring the flow of water and will alert provinces located downstream to prepare for possible flooding, including announcing flood warnings and evacuation plans for people in risky areas.

The PM insisted that people must be warned of incoming floods several days in advance.