Part of Phuket flooded as heavy rain continues

Some areas near canals in Phuket’s Mueang district were inundated on Tuesday due to heavy rains and rising sea levels.
Phuket City Municipality ordered residents living near the Bang Yai canal to move their belongings to higher ground and follow the water situation closely, as heavy rains were causing the water level to increase.
The water level of Bang Yai Canal near the Chartered Bank Intersection and Ta Kraeng Canal near the Ta Kraeng Intersection rose quickly, with some areas inundated as high tide hit.
However, Phuket officials confirmed that the water drainage system was still operating effectively and the low tide was mitigating the risks of inundation.
Phuket residents who need assistance or sandbags can contact the municipality’s disaster prevention and mitigation centre at 076-211111 and 199, or the municipality’s hotline at 1132.