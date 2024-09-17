Woman’s death after being denied sick leave sparks online uproar

The death of a female employee at an unidentified company in Samut Prakan has sparked outrage after it was revealed that she had been denied sick leave.

The employee, who died while being treated at a hospital in Pak Nam, had told a friend about the difficulty in taking sick leave due to her previous absences. This conversation on the Line application was shared on the Facebook page named E-Sor Khayee Khao (E-Sor crushing news) on Monday.

The post quickly went viral, with most netizens blaming the boss for not allowing the woman to take sick leave. However, some pointed out that the death may have been due to the hospital’s failure to treat the symptoms.