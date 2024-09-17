Landslide threat looms in Phuket’s Karon area

While floodwaters have receded in many parts of Phuket’s Muang district, officials remain vigilant about the potential for landslides in the Karon subdistrict.
The authorities have told residents to shift to safe zones on Monday, especially those living in the Patak Soi 8 community, which is being hit by runoffs from Nak Kerd Mountain.
Chairman of Karon subdistrict municipal council, Trin Thipmongkol, said mud and rocks sweeping down from the mountain have raised concerns among residents living at the foot of the mountain.
He said the municipality has provided sandbags to residents as a precaution against potential landslides triggered by heavy rains.
“This time, the rain is very heavy, triggering floods and small landslides in many areas,” he said.