Cabinet approves budget for handouts to underprivileged, disabled

For bedridden and elderly welfare card holders who do not have accounts tied with the PromptPay system, the department will wire benefits to their saving accounts according to their letters submitted earlier to the provincial offices of the Comptroller General’s Department.

The 124.059 billion baht for paying these welfare card benefits would come from 122 billion baht of the additional budget of fiscal 2024 and 2.059 billion of the 2024 central emergency fund.

For the 2.15 million disabled people, the department would start paying them 10,000 baht on September 25 as well by remitting to bank accounts as informed by the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration and Pattaya City.

The remaining registered disabled would get the money through the PromptPay system tied to their ID cards as informed by the local administrations nationwide.

Paetongtarn said the government would spend 21.493 billion baht for payment to the disabled from the central emergency fund.

She added that the programme would inject 145.552 billion baht into the economy and boost growth by 0.35% this year.

