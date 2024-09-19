Navy rescues stranded tourists in time for their flight

The Third Naval Area deployed a coastal patrol boat on Wednesday to rescue 143 tourists stranded on Koh Racha Yai, a popular island to the southeast of Phuket.

The travellers, who had checked into resorts on the island, were scheduled to head to Phuket to catch their flights, but no speed boats were available.

The Meteorological Department had on Wednesday warned small boats against leaving the shore as strong winds were causing big waves in the Andaman Sea.