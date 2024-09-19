Navy rescues stranded tourists in time for their flight

The Third Naval Area deployed a coastal patrol boat on Wednesday to rescue 143 tourists stranded on Koh Racha Yai, a popular island to the southeast of Phuket.
The travellers, who had checked into resorts on the island, were scheduled to head to Phuket to catch their flights, but no speed boats were available.
The Meteorological Department had on Wednesday warned small boats against leaving the shore as strong winds were causing big waves in the Andaman Sea.
Tourism operators then called on the Third Naval Area for help after the sea became rough with 3 to 4-metre-high waves.
The naval base dispatched its Tor 111 patrol boat to pick up the tourists and deliver them safely at the Ao Nam Luek Pier on Phuket island.