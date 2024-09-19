Tropical storm Soulik to hit Thailand with heavy rain for 5 days

Tropical storm Soulik over central Vietnam is forecast to bring isolated heavy to very heavy rain to several parts of Thailand for the next five days, the Thai Meteorological Department said on Thursday.
The department said that the storm developed from a tropical depression and was centred about 90 kilometres southeast of the Quang Tri coast with sustained winds of about 65 kilometres per hour.
The storm is moving west at 30km/hr and will make landfall over central Vietnam later on Thursday. Its influence will cause isolated downpours in Thailand’s North, Northeast, East, South, and Central regions including metropolitan Bangkok, the department said.
Residents in several areas have been warned of flash flooding and overflows, especially along the foothills, near waterways and lowlands, the department said.
Heavy rainfall has been forecast as follows:
Thursday
Northeast: Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Kalasin, Mukdahan, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Si Sa Ket and Ubon Ratchathani
East: Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat
South: Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun
Friday
North: Lampang, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Phitsanulok, Phichit and Phetchabun
Northeast: Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Kalasin, Mukdahan, Maha Sarakham, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, Surin, Si Sa Ket and Ubon Ratchathani
Central: Nakhon Sawan, Lopburi, Saraburi, Singburi, Ang Thong, Ayutthaya, Suphanburi, and metropolitan Bangkok
East: Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chanthaburi and Trat
South: Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun
Saturday
North: Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Tak, Sukhothai, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit, Phitsanulok and Phetchabun
Northeast: Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Maha Sarakham and Nakhon Ratchasima
Central: Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Lopburi, Saraburi, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, and metropolitan Bangkok
East: Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat
South: Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket and Krabi
Sunday and Monday
North: Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Tak, Sukhothai, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit, Phitsanulok and Phetchabun
Northeast: Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Kalasin, Mukdahan, Maha Sarakham, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, Surin, Si Sa Ket and Ubon Ratchathani
Central: Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Singburi, Ang Thong, Lopburi, Saraburi, Suphanburi, Ayutthaya, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon, Samut Songkhram, and metropolitan Bangkok
East: Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat
South: Ranong and Phang Nga
The department added that from Thursday to Sunday, the strong southwest monsoon prevailing over the Andaman Sea, the South and the Gulf of Thailand will bring isolated downpours to the South.
Waves in the Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf during the time are likely to rise as high as 4 metres and even more during thundershowers.
All ships should proceed with caution and keep off thundershowers, while small boats should stay ashore, the department advised.