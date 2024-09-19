Tropical storm Soulik to hit Thailand with heavy rain for 5 days

Tropical storm Soulik over central Vietnam is forecast to bring isolated heavy to very heavy rain to several parts of Thailand for the next five days, the Thai Meteorological Department said on Thursday.

The department said that the storm developed from a tropical depression and was centred about 90 kilometres southeast of the Quang Tri coast with sustained winds of about 65 kilometres per hour.

The storm is moving west at 30km/hr and will make landfall over central Vietnam later on Thursday. Its influence will cause isolated downpours in Thailand’s North, Northeast, East, South, and Central regions including metropolitan Bangkok, the department said.

Residents in several areas have been warned of flash flooding and overflows, especially along the foothills, near waterways and lowlands, the department said.

Heavy rainfall has been forecast as follows: