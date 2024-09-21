Rajjaprabha Dam safe, senior official assures as locals panic after loud noise

Concerns rose among local residents after the loud noise was heard at around 10am with some people speculating that it could have been caused by a dam breach or an earthquake.

A reporter who visited the scene captured the noise on CCTV footage and spoke to Premwadi Samphan, a local fruit vendor. She recounted hearing two loud booms and feeling vibrations in her shop. Her grandson, who lives nearby, also reported hearing the noise and feeling vibrations in his home.

Rajjaprabha Dam's acting deputy governor, Songpoom Pongkasitevind, addressed the concerns, stating that the dam's condition had been closely monitored and was found to be stable. The Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand had also confirmed that no earthquakes were detected in the area.

The Rajjaprabha Dam Behavior Investigation Officer conducted a site inspection and assured people of the dam's structural integrity.

The source of the mysterious loud noise has not been identified but the authorities reiterated that dam remains stable and operational, and there was no threat to the safety of nearby communities.



