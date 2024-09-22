Fire breaks out at PVC factory in Rayong

A fire broke out at a factory of a polyvinyl chloride (PVC) manufacturer in Map Ta Phut Industrial Estate in Rayong’s Muang district at noon on Sunday, and it was brought under control about two hours later.

No casualties were reported in the fire that started at Plant VCM1 of Thai Plastic and Chemical Co Ltd (TPC) in Tambon Map Ta Phut at 12.25pm.

Plant VCM1 is the fourth building inside the TPC factory compound.

The fire sent dark smoke billowing over the factory and the blaze prompted TPC to declare a Level 2 emergency situation.

With three fire engines dispatched by TPC and Thai Polyethylene Company Ltd and with 30 firefighters from the two companies, the fire was declared under control at 2pm. The fire engines were special types using chemical extinguishers.