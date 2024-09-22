Fire breaks out at PVC factory in Rayong

A fire broke out at a factory of a polyvinyl chloride (PVC) manufacturer in Map Ta Phut Industrial Estate in Rayong’s Muang district at noon on Sunday, and it was brought under control about two hours later.
No casualties were reported in the fire that started at Plant VCM1 of Thai Plastic and Chemical Co Ltd (TPC) in Tambon Map Ta Phut at 12.25pm.
Plant VCM1 is the fourth building inside the TPC factory compound.
The fire sent dark smoke billowing over the factory and the blaze prompted TPC to declare a Level 2 emergency situation.
With three fire engines dispatched by TPC and Thai Polyethylene Company Ltd and with 30 firefighters from the two companies, the fire was declared under control at 2pm. The fire engines were special types using chemical extinguishers.
Shortly after the fire broke out, TPC warned nearby residents to close their windows and doors for fear that pollutants from the chemical fire would affect their health.
At 1.30pm, TPC announced a Level 2 emergency and that it had managed to restrict the scope of the blaze.
Then at 2pm, TPC announced that the fire was under control and the thick black smoke appeared to subside greatly.
After learning of the fire, the Map Ta Phut Industrial Estate Office dispatched its officials to check the level of air pollution caused by the incident.
TPC is a manufacturer and distributor of PVC and related products. The company offers resin, compound, chemical, and other related products.