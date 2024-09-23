Lampang-Chiang Mai railway services halted

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) has halted train services between Lampang and Chiang Mai after a landslide blocked the Khun Tan Tunnel in Lampang’s Hang Chat district late Sunday night.

The SRT announced on Monday morning that all northern-bound train routes using the Khun Tan Tunnel would stop at Lampang station from where passengers would be taken by bus to either Lamphun or Chiang Mai stations.

The SRT said the service between Lampang and Chiang Mai would remain closed until further notice because the tunnel was impassable.