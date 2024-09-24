Flooding in Chiang Mai now under control, governor says

Chiang Mai governor Nirat Pongsitthaworn ordered the authorities to evacuate residents, vulnerable patients, pets and livestock. Nobody has been injured or died so far.
Local officials said that water management activities on the Ping River had proceeded smoothly and the floodwater was expected to recede by midnight today if there are no more downpours.
Nirat said the Ping River at Nawarat Bridge in Mueang district remained safe as of 6.40pm on Monday. The river measured 2.67 metres with a steady flow of 288 cubic metres per second.
Mueang district was still able to cope with more floodwater, with six flood gates in Tha Wang Tan subdistrict now opened and obstacles on waterways removed to boost drainage.
Chiang Mai officials are monitoring the floodwater situation closely, he added.