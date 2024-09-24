Thai govt to launch SMS-based disaster alerts soon: DES minister

The NBTC will then forward the SMS message to mobile phone operators to disseminate to the public.

SMS warnings will be issued at five levels, depending on the severity of the situation. Prasert said they would also advise the recipients on what they should do to protect themselves.

At the meeting, the mobile phone operators were asked to expand their channels of communication with their customers to better disseminate disaster warnings, he said.

The government’s Public Relations Department has also been asked to announce disaster warnings on television.

Prasert added that the SMS warning system was now ready to cope with both storms and floods expected to hit the country soon.

Separately, the cell broadcast service initiated by the NBTC will be ready by the second quarter of next year. Once this service is ready, warnings will be broadcast to all mobile phones in disaster areas without requiring phone numbers, he added.