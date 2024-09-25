Crocodile farm owner reveals ‘devastating decision’ to cull breeding stock

In a Facebook post the farm owner, identified as Mr X, shared the tragic news and explained the circumstances that led to the difficult choice.

Heavy rains have caused significant damage to the earthen walls of the farm's wells, creating a dangerous situation for the crocodiles. Despite his best efforts to reinforce the wells, the risk of a breach and subsequent escape of the crocodiles became too great.

"This was a devastating decision, but I had to prioritise the safety of everyone involved," he said. "I consulted with my family and friends, and we all agreed that culling the breeding stock was the most responsible course of action."

The affected crocodiles were breeders, many of whom had been part of the farm for 17 years. The decision to cull them was particularly difficult given their long history and the emotional attachment Mr. X had to them.

A team from Komchadluek News Online contacted Mr. X to learn more about the situation. He explained that the large size and aggressive nature of the breeding crocodiles made them particularly challenging to manage during the flooding. Despite efforts to find alternative housing or secure the farm, the risks of crocodiles escaping and the potential harm to the community were deemed too high.

"This was a tragic outcome, but I believe it was necessary to prevent a potentially dangerous situation," Mr. X said. "The safety of my family, my neighbours, and the crocodiles themselves was paramount."



