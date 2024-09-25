Economic toll from flooding in Thailand estimated at THB242 billion

As climate change intensifies, experts warn that the long-term economic impact could be even more serious.

The flooding, exacerbated by the El Niño and La Niña weather patterns, has disrupted agriculture, fisheries, livestock, and business sectors across the affected regions. The chamber has identified Chiang Rai, Phayao, Sukhothai, Nong Khai, and Nakhon Phanom as the provinces hit hardest by the floods.

Cost breakdown by province:

Chiang Rai - 6.412 billion baht

- 6.412 billion baht Phayao - 2.689 billion baht

- 2.689 billion baht Sukhothai - 2.265 billion baht

- 2.265 billion baht Nong Khai - 2.030 billion baht

- 2.030 billion baht Nakhon Phanom - 1.576 billion baht

Sanan Angubolkul, chairman of the chamber, expressed deep concern about the potential for further damage, especially given the ongoing risk of additional flooding in many areas. He urged the government to develop a comprehensive plan to mitigate the impact of future water surges, particularly in the Central region and Bangkok.





"Flooding is a recurring natural disaster in Thailand, but the frequency and severity of these events have increased due to climate change," said Angubolkul. "The agricultural sector, a crucial driver of our economy, is particularly vulnerable to these disruptions."

Ath Pisavanich, an international economics expert, emphasised the human-caused nature of climate change and its devastating consequences. He noted that severe flooding events are occurring worldwide, from Europe to Africa, as a direct result of global warming.