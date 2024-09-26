Their Majesties help pack supplies for babies in flood-hit provinces

Their Majesties the King and Queen lent a hand in packing necessities for babies that will be handed to mothers in the inundated provinces of Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai, the Royal Household Bureau said.

The bureau announced on Wednesday that Their Majesties joined Palace staff in packing up 1,000 bags of necessities for babies at the Amphorn Sathan Residential Hall at about 6.30pm on Tuesday.

Their Majesties also helped stencil a few bags with the message “royally-granted bag for kids”.

The bureau said Their Majesties were concerned about newborns and toddlers stranded in flood-hit areas, and ordered agencies under them to put together special bags.