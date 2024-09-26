Their Majesties help pack supplies for babies in flood-hit provinces

Their Majesties the King and Queen lent a hand in packing necessities for babies that will be handed to mothers in the inundated provinces of Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai, the Royal Household Bureau said.
The bureau announced on Wednesday that Their Majesties joined Palace staff in packing up 1,000 bags of necessities for babies at the Amphorn Sathan Residential Hall at about 6.30pm on Tuesday.
Their Majesties also helped stencil a few bags with the message “royally-granted bag for kids”.
The bureau said Their Majesties were concerned about newborns and toddlers stranded in flood-hit areas, and ordered agencies under them to put together special bags.
The bags contain toys, baby carriers, baby food, diapers, cotton wool, bathing sponge and other cleaning supplies for babies.
On Monday (September 30), Their Majesties will dispatch privy councillors to hand 3,271 bags of necessities for babies to the governors of Chiang Rai and Chiang Mai to be distributed to mothers stranded in the flood.
The bureau said Their Majesties have been closely monitoring the flood situation and are worried about the victims. They have called on their advisers or privy councillors to coordinate with provincial governors, Palace agencies and the Rajaprajanugroh Foundation under Royal Patronage to rush supplies to flood victims.
Their Majesties have also donated funds from their personal coffers to provide aid to flood victims in Chiang Rai, Chiang Mai, Nan, Phayao, Phrae, Tak, Phitsanulok, Nong Khai and Loei.
Their Majesties have also dispatched officials to set up mobile kitchens to cook fresh food for the flood victims, the bureau added.
In addition to basic necessities, Their Majesties have also donated some pressure washers to the Armed Forces Development Command to help wash off mud from houses and roads once the water has subsided.
The bureau added that Their Majesties also took note of the sacrifices officials have made to help flood victims and sent a royally-granted wreath to the funeral of a villager in Chiang Mai’s Mae Ai district. The villager recently drowned while trying to help flood victims.
Their Majesties have also sponsored funerals for some volunteers, who were killed in accidents related to flood-easing measures and funded medical treatment for those injured, the bureau said.