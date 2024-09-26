Flood victims to get subsidies from Friday: Interior Ministry

The disbursement of subsidies for flood victims across Thailand will start from Friday, the Interior Ministry said.

The subsidies will range from 5,000 to 9,000 baht per family, depending on the severity of the situation and the amount of time they have spent stranded.

Deputy Interior Minister Theerarat Samrejvanich said on Thursday that the ministry has earmarked more than 3 billion baht from the central budget for 57 provinces that have been inundated since the start of the rainy season on May 20.

The subsidy will be granted according to the following criteria:

5,000 baht for families stranded in heavy flooding from seven to 30 days or stranded for less than seven days but suffered heavy property damage

7,000 baht for families stranded in floods for 30 to 60 days

9,000 baht for families stranded in floods for more than 60 days

Theerarat said the ministry is aware that more than these amounts is needed to help them, but added that once the first batch has been paid, the Cabinet will consider raising the minimum amount to 9,000 baht per family.

She added that each province's Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office will survey the affected families and report to the Comptroller General's Department, who will disburse the money to eligible flood victims via the Government Savings Bank.