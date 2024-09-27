Nonthaburi residents warned of flooding as water levels increase

The Provincial Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Command Centre cautioned that days of heavy rains in upper Thailand were necessitating the speeding up the release of water from the Chao Phraya dam.
The Royal Irrigation Department expects the water level to increase further, with outflow at C2 station in Mueang Nakhon Sawan district reaching 2,000-2,100 cubic metres per second on Saturday, the centre said.
The centre asked people who live near the Chao Phraya River and its canals to monitor the floodwater situation closely, especially at C29 station in Ayutthaya’s Bang Sai district, where the outflow reached 1,286 cubic metres per second on Thursday.
People who need assistance can contact Nonthaburi Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Command Centre 02 591 2471, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM)’s hotline 1784, or Line official account @1784DDPM.