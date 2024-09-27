Gen Z most interested in faith economy: Survey

Gen Z – those aged between 12 and 27 – show the most interest in “Mutelu” or belief-related topics on social media compared to other generations, a survey by Zanroo, a social media data expert, has revealed.

Derived from the Indonesian horror film “Mutelu: Occult War”, the term “Mutelu” encompasses a wide range of belief-related topics, products and services, from amulets and talismans to fortune-telling and faith tourism.

This fusion of Buddhist, Brahmanist, animist, and occult beliefs has become a powerhouse in Thailand's economy in recent years.

Zanroo said that it has been using social listening tools to survey public interest online from January 1 to September 16, and found that there have been some 3.91 billion engagements related to Mutelu topics in Thailand.

94.5% of these social media engagements came from TikTok, while 4.6% from Youtube. Facebook, X and Instagram contributed miniscule percentages of 0.4, 0.3 and 0.2, respectively.

Some 190 million engagements have expressed positive opinions about the so-called faith economy, said Zanroo, adding that about 4.8 million engagements are negative, mostly involving scams based on people’s religious and supernatural beliefs.