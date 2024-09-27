Floodwaters recede in Chiang Mai, as city prepares for recovery

The Muang Chiang Mai Municipality said on Friday that it expects the flood situation in several areas of the city to return to normal in the next couple of days, after which it will launch full rehabilitation efforts.

More than 50% of the Northern capital’s downtown area was inundated on Thursday due to heavy continuous rain and overflow from the Ping River.

On Friday, the Ping River’s level in Muang district had fallen to 4.19 centimetres below the bank, though some riverside communities were still flooded as of press time.

Assanee Buranupakorn, mayor of Muang Chiang Mai Municipality, said water in some areas was draining slowly and will take several days to clear completely. These areas include Chang Kian, Charoen Rat and Ragang roads.

Assanee said once the situation returns to normal, medical staff will visit affected communities to conduct physical and mental health checkups, while city officials will start repairing facilities damaged in the floods.

He believes the damage caused by floods in the downtown area this year possibly matches the losses incurred in the 2011 floods.

On Friday, residents in communities around Chang Klan Road, one of Chiang Mai’s economic districts, began cleaning their homes and footpaths after the waters subsided. They are calling on the city authorities to prioritise the rehabilitation of Chiang Mai’s commercial areas and walking streets as they help attract tourists.