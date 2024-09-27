Bangkok and five Central provinces at risk of flooding until Oct 2

The department expects rising seawater, isolated heavy rains triggered by the Southwest monsoon, and a deluge from the North to increase the water levels of the Chao Phraya, Mae Klong and Tha Chin rivers.

The office is monitoring the situation in flood-prone areas in Samut Songkhram, Samut Sakhon, Nakhon Pathom, Nonthaburi, Bangkok and Samut Prakan provinces.