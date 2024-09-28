Chai Nat braces for flood as Chao Phraya Dam ups discharge rate

Hat Asa Municipality in Sapphaya district of Chai Nat province is preparing for possible overflows from the Chao Phraya River directly below the Chao Phraya Dam, which continued to increase the water discharge rate on Saturday.

Because of continued heavy rain and runoffs from the North, the dam started raising the outflow rate at its C13 station to 1,498 cubic metres per second on Thursday, and then to 1,850 cubic metres per second on Friday.

The Royal Irrigation Department said on Saturday that it would increase the discharge rate to 1,900 cubic metres per second and would keep it at that level. It urged people residing outside the flood levee of the Chao Phraya River to monitor the water level closely and prepare for a possible overflow.

The department also reported the flow rate at the C2 station in Nakhon Sawan’s Muang district at 1,934 cubic metres per second on Saturday, and 1,783 cubic metres per second at the C3 station in Sing Buri’s Muang district.

Chanya Supawita, mayor of Hat Asa Municipality, said officials have surveyed low-lying areas outside the flood levee in Hat Asa sub-district since Saturday morning. Sandbags have been laid to block vulnerable points where the floodwater could enter commercial and residential areas, she said.

She added that officials especially focused on Ban Bang Ta Then Village, which is the riskiest point that could lead to sub-district-wide flooding without proper prevention.