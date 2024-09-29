Pattaya Beach invaded by moon jellyfish

Tourists have been warned to take precautions when swimming at Pattaya Beach after the seaside town was invaded by moon jellyfish (Aurelia aurita) during the past four days.

Officials said the seaside at the Pattaya Beach, especially at the Dong Tan section, has had plenty of common jellyfish during the past four days as well.

Wallop Boonchu, a marine disaster prevention official, said that although the venom of moon jellyfish is not fatal, it could cause severe skin irritation.