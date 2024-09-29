Police hunt four farang tourists who fired at Phuket restaurant

Phuket police on Sunday launched a manhunt for four Western tourists who allegedly fired at and broke the front glass wall of a restaurant in the island province in the morning.

The Choeng Thale police station was alerted that four foreign tourists, who appeared to be Westerners, on two motorcycles attacked the restaurant in Tambon Choeng Thale of Thalang district at 2.18am.

Police did not elaborate on the details apart from saying they were described as looking like farang.

Korchem Nukul, a security officer who was watching the restaurants, said the first motorcycle of two foreign tourists arrived in front of the restaurant at 2.18am and the passenger fired one shot at the wall, and they fled the scene.