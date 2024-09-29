Police hunt four farang tourists who fired at Phuket restaurant

Phuket police on Sunday launched a manhunt for four Western tourists who allegedly fired at and broke the front glass wall of a restaurant in the island province in the morning.
The Choeng Thale police station was alerted that four foreign tourists, who appeared to be Westerners, on two motorcycles attacked the restaurant in Tambon Choeng Thale of Thalang district at 2.18am.
Police did not elaborate on the details apart from saying they were described as looking like farang.
Korchem Nukul, a security officer who was watching the restaurants, said the first motorcycle of two foreign tourists arrived in front of the restaurant at 2.18am and the passenger fired one shot at the wall, and they fled the scene.
He said that about 40 minutes later, another motorcycle with two more foreign tourists and the passenger used an object to hit and further break the ruptured glass wall before they fled.
Police said they had yet to check security cameras’ feeds to identify the attackers to try to arrest them.