Google to invest $1 billion to build data, cloud centre in Thailand

US-based technology giant Alphabet Inc and Google on Monday unveiled plans to invest US$1 billion (36 billion baht) to build the company’s first data centre and cloud regional centre in Thailand.

The investment is expected to create some 14,000 jobs between 2025 and 2029 and to add approximately $4 billion (129.74 billion baht) to Thailand's gross domestic product by 2029, said Ruth Porat, president and chief investment officer of Alphabet and Google.

The plan was discussed during a meeting at the Government House in Bangkok on Monday between Porat and Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra.

According to the Government House, the meeting explored collaboration between the company and the Thai government on digital economic and social development under the concept “Leaving No Thai Behind”.

Paetongtarn reaffirmed to Google executives that the government would do its utmost to create a favourable and conducive environment for Google’s continued investment and success. She underscored that strengthening the digital economy is one of the key priorities for driving Thailand’s transformation.

The PM also emphasized that Thailand not only offers resilient digital infrastructure and stable utilities, but also upholds technological neutrality. The country’s continuous growth in digital demand is well supported by an extensive 5G network and a digitally active population, she said.