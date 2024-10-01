Thai AirAsia X moves flights to Don Muang Airport

Thai AirAsia X has relocated all flights from Suvarnabhumi Airport back to Don Muang Airport with effect from today (October 1). Passengers can check in at counters in Rows 6-7 of the International Terminal 1 on the 3rd floor of Don Muang Airport up to three hours before departure.

Thai AirAsia X (flight code XJ) advises passengers flying to Tokyo, Osaka, Sapporo, and Nagoya in Japan, Seoul, Shanghai, and Sydney to verify their flight schedules to avoid missing their flights.

Tassapon Bijleveld, CEO of Thai AirAsia X, stated that the airline is ready to provide services at Don Muang Airport starting October 1 and that all passengers would be informed via email. Despite the move to Don Mueang, the flight schedule remains unchanged.