Thai govt to pay 1 million baht for each death in bus fire tragedy

The Disaster Relief Fund under the PM’s Office has decided to pay 1 million baht in compensation for each of the 23 lives lost in the school bus fire.
Transport Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit, who also doubles as deputy PM, met with the agency on Wednesday to consider the compensation.
The tragic accident, which took place on Vibhavadi Rangsit Road in Pathum Thani’s Lam Lukka district on Tuesday, killed 20 primary students and three teachers from Uthai Thani’s Wat Khao Phraya Sangharam School on Tuesday.
After the meeting, Suriya said the fund has resolved to pay 1 million baht for each life lost, 700,000 baht for each victim left disabled from the accident, 200,000 for each victim who sustained severe injuries and 100,000 baht for each with minor injuries.
Suriya said Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has instructed all relevant government agencies to speed up help and compensation for the victims’ families.
He added that the prime minister is also calling on the media to be sensitive when reporting this case and take care not to worsen the trauma of survivors and families of the dead.
Apart from compensation from the fund, the Justice Ministry will also pay a compensation of 200,000 baht to the families of those killed in the fire and 40,000 baht to the injured.
The Social Development and Human Security Ministry will also pay 10,000 baht in compensation for each death in the bus fire, Suriya added.