Thai govt to pay 1 million baht for each death in bus fire tragedy

The Disaster Relief Fund under the PM’s Office has decided to pay 1 million baht in compensation for each of the 23 lives lost in the school bus fire.

Transport Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit, who also doubles as deputy PM, met with the agency on Wednesday to consider the compensation.

The tragic accident, which took place on Vibhavadi Rangsit Road in Pathum Thani’s Lam Lukka district on Tuesday, killed 20 primary students and three teachers from Uthai Thani’s Wat Khao Phraya Sangharam School on Tuesday.

After the meeting, Suriya said the fund has resolved to pay 1 million baht for each life lost, 700,000 baht for each victim left disabled from the accident, 200,000 for each victim who sustained severe injuries and 100,000 baht for each with minor injuries.