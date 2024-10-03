Thailand 28th in ‘best countries in the world’ ranking

Thailand has been ranked 28th among 89 “best countries in the world” for 2024, according to a listing prepared by the US News & World Report, moving up one place from the previous year.

The ranking has been prepared in collaboration with the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania in the US and WPP, a global communication company. It surveyed the opinions of some 17,000 respondents in 89 countries from March to May this year.

The ranking measures the global performance of countries on a variety of metrics, including adventure, agility, cultural influence, entrepreneurship, heritage, movers, open for business, power, quality of life and social purpose.

Switzerland is the best country in the world for 2024 with a perfect score of 100. In second place is Japan, followed by the US, Canada, Australia, Sweden, Germany, the UK, New Zealand and Denmark, according to the Washington DC-based digital media outlet.

Among the ASEAN countries, Singapore is ranked 14th, Malaysia 38th, Indonesia 41st, Vietnam 44th, the Philippines 45th, Cambodia 68th, and Myanmar 73rd.

Thailand, in 28th place, has an overall score of 57.1 out of 100.

The report said that a substantial agricultural sector and competitive manufacturing industry have kept Thailand strong and growing with low poverty and unemployment rates.

It was also reported that Thailand is one of the world’s most visited countries, though tourism accounts for just 7% of gross domestic product.