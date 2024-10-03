4 approaches explored for THB15 bn Koh Chang Expressway

The feasibility study for a new expressway between Trat’s Laem Ngob district and Koh Chang Island is now finished and details four possible approaches for the 15-billion-baht project, the Expressway Authority of Thailand (EXAT) said on Wednesday.

EXAT hopes to have the expressway ready for public use in 2033, allowing motorists to get to the resort island in just 10-15 minutes. Koh Chang is currently only accessible by ferry and travellers face waits of two to three hours to board.

The four approaches for the expressway are as follows:

1. Starts at Highway no. 3156 in Laem Ngob and terminates at Provincial Administrative Organisation (PAO) Road no. 10026 at KM 8 on Koh Chang, for a distance of 9.82 km. EXAT noted that this approach is the most suitable as the construction would have a minimal impact on the island’s coral reef.

2. Starts at the same point as no.1 but terminates at PAO Road no. 10026 KM 6 covering a distance of 9.95 km.

3. Starts at Rural Highway no. 4006 in Khlong Yai district and terminates at PAO Road no. 10026 at KM 5 covering a distance of 5.9 km.

4. Starts at the same point as no.3 and terminates at PAO Road no. 10026 at KM 1 for a distance of 5.59 km.

Prior to the study, Trat’s committee for public hearings conducted a survey among residents and found that 95.19% were all for the project. Only 4.81% said it was a waste of money and would hurt the environment.