Land Transport Department puts five parties on notice over deadly bus inferno

He said the five parties responsible for the incident are:

1. Bus operator Shinabutr Tour. The department has inspected every vehicle owned by the company and submitted the details to the police to build the case.

2. Bus owner Panisara Shinabutr. The DLT has suspended her public transport operator licence. If the incident were found to have been caused by the operator’s negligence, her licence will be revoked.

3. Bus driver Saman Chanphut. His driving licence has been suspended, and would be revoked if he were found to be at fault.

4. Bus inspectors. Two unnamed officials of the department’s Sing Buri office who were responsible for inspecting the bus have been transferred to inactive positions at the department’s headquarters, pending investigation. They will face severe disciplinary punishment if their negligence caused the incident.

5. Gas canister installer. Alternative Resource Engineering Ltd was listed as the company who fitted canisters of compressed natural gas (CNG) on the bus. The company risks losing its permit.

The bus in the accident was a 41-seater chartered passenger bus with the licence plate 30-0423 Sing Buri. It was first registered on February 19, 1970 – 54 years ago. It was re-registered on October 26, 2018, due to modifications made to its chassis frame and changes to its dimensions.