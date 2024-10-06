Floods force SRT to halt train services between Lamphun, Chiang Mai

The State Railway of Thailand announced on Sunday morning that all Lamphun- and Chiang Mai-bound train services will be suspended indefinitely because of the worsening flood situation.
The SRT announced that all its train services to Lamphun and Chiang Mai would be stopped at the lower station of Lampang and the services from Chiang Mai and Lamphun stations would also be suspended because railways were inundated.
The Ping River that runs through Chiang Mai’s Muang district has burst its banks to flood most parts of the district and the floodwaters have hit the Chiang Mai railway station.
The SRT announced that Chiang Mai-bound and Lamphun-bound passengers must get off at the Lampang railway station and continue their journeys on provided buses.
Passengers who have booked tickets to Chiang Mai and Lamphun can ask for full refunds or opt to take a bus from Lampang station.
Passengers from Chiang Mai and Lamphun, if not asking for refunds, can take a bus to catch their train at the Lampang station.
The SRT added that passengers who have booked tickets to travel from Lampang can also ask for a refund if they are not certain that they can catch the train in time.
On September 26, the SRT also halted its Chiang Mai and Lamphun train services at the Lampang station after a section of railway between Sarapee and Chiang Mai stations was flooded.
The SRT resumed the services on September 28 but had to halt them again on Sunday.