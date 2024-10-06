Floods force SRT to halt train services between Lamphun, Chiang Mai

The State Railway of Thailand announced on Sunday morning that all Lamphun- and Chiang Mai-bound train services will be suspended indefinitely because of the worsening flood situation.

The SRT announced that all its train services to Lamphun and Chiang Mai would be stopped at the lower station of Lampang and the services from Chiang Mai and Lamphun stations would also be suspended because railways were inundated.

The Ping River that runs through Chiang Mai’s Muang district has burst its banks to flood most parts of the district and the floodwaters have hit the Chiang Mai railway station.