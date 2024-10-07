Paetongtarn outlines vision for Thai economy powered by ASEAN

Addressing a seminar titled "ASEAN Economic Outlook 2025: The Rise of ASEAN, A Renewing Opportunity", hosted by Nation Group’s Krungthep Turakij to mark its 37th anniversary, the PM said the focus of talks at this week’s ASEAN summit in Laos would be four keys for unlocking ASEAN’s potential.

"The first key is to improve the region's common market by easing trade, investment, and tax regulations, allowing trade to flourish. The second is to present ASEAN as a global ‘neutral zone’ where all parties can resolve conflicts in order to build peace and prosperity. The third is a comprehensive logistics network system that connects all ASEAN ports, railways, and aviation. And the fourth point is collaboration in dealing with environmental problems.”

Paetongtarn also highlighted her strategy for putting Thailand at the forefront of ASEAN growth.

Citing Thailand's population of over 67 million as a key player in ASEAN’s US$3.6 trillion market, one of the world’s top five economic regions, she emphasised the government's efforts to position Thailand as a gateway for foreign investors seeking access to ASEAN.

She mentioned that several large multinationals had expressed interest in investing in Thailand’s electric vehicle and data centre sectors during the 3rd Asia Cooperation Dialogue Summit in Doha last week. She promised the government would speed up processes to facilitate investment in these sectors.

Paetongtarn said her government would also bolster Thailand and ASEAN’s food industry as a cornerstone of global food security.