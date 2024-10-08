ASEAN unity seen as crucial amid rising geopolitical tensions

Speaking during a panel discussion titled "Geopolitics in the Modern World: Powers, Resources, and Global Trade Wars" at the ASEAN Economic Outlook 2025 seminar on Monday, Humphrey warned, "We are one step away from a major catastrophe happening, which will have serious impacts."

He commended ASEAN for maintaining a neutral stance and emphasised the importance of regional cooperation in mitigating the impacts of these tensions.

"You need to work as a bloc to insulate yourselves and maintain a neutral stance," Humphrey advised. "I must say, the region has done a very good job of walking the neutral path. I hope they can continue to do that."

Humphrey expressed particular concern about the upcoming year, especially in the Middle East, and warned that escalating conflicts could deter foreign investment.

He highlighted the challenges posed by aggressive actions in regions like the Middle East and South China Sea, stressing that ASEAN's stability is essential for navigating these crises.