ASEAN unity seen as crucial amid rising geopolitical tensions

Speaking during a panel discussion titled "Geopolitics in the Modern World: Powers, Resources, and Global Trade Wars" at the ASEAN Economic Outlook 2025 seminar on Monday, Humphrey warned, "We are one step away from a major catastrophe happening, which will have serious impacts."
He commended ASEAN for maintaining a neutral stance and emphasised the importance of regional cooperation in mitigating the impacts of these tensions.
"You need to work as a bloc to insulate yourselves and maintain a neutral stance," Humphrey advised. "I must say, the region has done a very good job of walking the neutral path. I hope they can continue to do that."
Humphrey expressed particular concern about the upcoming year, especially in the Middle East, and warned that escalating conflicts could deter foreign investment.
He highlighted the challenges posed by aggressive actions in regions like the Middle East and South China Sea, stressing that ASEAN's stability is essential for navigating these crises.
"If China catches a cold, the US catches a cold, ASEAN feels it too, and that's a big concern," he noted.
Regarding the political landscape in the United States, Humphrey analysed the implications of the upcoming presidential elections.
"The US has shown a remarkable level of disinterest in Southeast Asia since [US president] Barack Obama was in office," he observed, suggesting that either a Donald Trump presidency, known for its erratic foreign policy, or a Kamala Harris administration, potentially more focused on internal issues, would have mixed impacts on ASEAN. "Personally, I hope it's Harris. I think that’s well in general for Southeast Asia," he said.
He concluded with a call for thoughtful governance to ensure economic sustainability amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.
"We need governments to have sensible, thoughtful policies. That means not being protectionist, which ultimately harms the consumer," he stressed.
Highlighting the need for investment in education to prepare for future job markets, Humphrey emphasised the necessity for clear and supportive policies that promote free trade and economic cooperation.