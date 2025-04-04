Thailand to use biometric system to identify undocumented migrant workers

During the committee meeting, Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsuthin revealed that Thailand currently hosts approximately 5.3 million foreign nationals, with around 1.2 million of them lacking proper documentation.
He pointed out that these illegal migrants are difficult to track and manage, especially in terms of disease control. To address this, the Thai Red Cross Society has introduced a biometric authentication system to assist in identifying, monitoring, and managing the relevant individuals.
"The (biometric) system can verify the identity of undocumented individuals for public health and humanitarian assistance," said Somsak. "Personal information will be registered using biometric technology, including facial recognition and iris scanning. This enables authorities to create accurate identity data for public health services, disease surveillance, and control in individuals without identification."
Developed by the Thai Red Cross Society in collaboration with the Department of Disease Control and the National Electronics and Computer Technology Center (NECTEC), the system will integrate data with the country's public health infrastructure. This will ensure that healthcare services are provided accurately—to the right person, at the right time, and with the correct treatment, said Somsak.
"In the past, undocumented migrant workers faced challenges when they fell ill or required vaccinations, leading to difficulties in disease control. Moreover, during disasters, these individuals often lack data in national databases, preventing them from receiving assistance and healthcare," he added.
The National Communicable Disease Committee, therefore, approved in principle the use of biometric technology and tasked the Public Health, Interior, Labour, and Foreign Affairs ministries, as well as the Royal Thai Police and Bangkok Metropolitan Administration with coordinating with the Thai Red Cross Society and relevant agencies to develop the system and draft operating procedures.
Meanwhile, the committee will prepare the system’s operational plan to present to the Cabinet for further approval.