Thailand to use biometric system to identify undocumented migrant workers

During the committee meeting, Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsuthin revealed that Thailand currently hosts approximately 5.3 million foreign nationals, with around 1.2 million of them lacking proper documentation.

He pointed out that these illegal migrants are difficult to track and manage, especially in terms of disease control. To address this, the Thai Red Cross Society has introduced a biometric authentication system to assist in identifying, monitoring, and managing the relevant individuals.

"The (biometric) system can verify the identity of undocumented individuals for public health and humanitarian assistance," said Somsak. "Personal information will be registered using biometric technology, including facial recognition and iris scanning. This enables authorities to create accurate identity data for public health services, disease surveillance, and control in individuals without identification."