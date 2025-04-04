Trump’s tariff hike has low impact on Thai bourse: Finance Minister

Pichai noted that Trump’s reciprocal tariff policy had affected global indices. However, he confirmed that the Thai stock market has fallen less than other countries that rely more heavily on exports to the US.

"Global stock indices have declined, but Thailand’s stock market, when compared with countries that have a greater export advantage to the US, remains within an understandable range,” he said.

He added that a slight decline in the Thai stock market indicates that investors have confidence in the government’s preparedness to manage the situation. If market conditions remain stable, the impact should be minimal, he said.