Industry Minister calls for Xin Ke Yuan Steel\'s privilege revocation

According to his Facebook post, Akanat stated that Xin Ke Yuan Steel does not comply with the Factory Act and the Industrial Product Standards Act.

He also noted that the ministry’s notification letters, issued on December 27, 2024, and February 20, 2025, instructing the company to improve its products to meet the required standards, remain in effect. He added that the product quality has yet to be improved.

“The rumour that the meeting was cancelled because of the Industry Ministry is not true,” he said, adding that his working team has been instructed to investigate the matter.