WHA Industrial Development Pioneers Smart, Sustainable Growth Path Across Southeast Asia

In an exclusive interview with The Nation, he outlined how the company's "Smart Eco Industrial Estate" concept is driving expansion both in Thailand and Vietnam, while positioning WHAID at the forefront of sustainable industrial development in Southeast Asia.

"Our design principle synergises both eco-friendliness and smart technologies, encapsulated in the concept of 'Smart Eco,'" Pajongwit explained. "We focus on the six pillars: Smart Facilities, Smart Mobility, Smart Power, Smart Water, Smart Communication & Services, and Smart Security. This differentiation allows us to develop unique industrial estates that stand out from competitors."

December 2024, we are developing and operating 15 industrial estates—14 in Thailand and one in Vietnam—WHAID manages approximately 78,000 rai of land. Early this year, the company recently launched the 16th industrial estate, WHA Eastern Seaboard Industrial Estate 5 (WHA ESIE 5) in Ban Khai District, Rayong Province, spanning over 4,000 rai.

"WHA ESIE 5 Phase 1 represents our vision to create not just industrial spaces, but integrated industrial communities," he noted. "We aim to foster a living community, similar to our previous projects like the Eastern Seaboard Industrial Estate in Pluak Daeng District, Rayong province which has evolved into a vibrant industrial town with schools, universities, and communities."

