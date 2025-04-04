WHA Industrial Development Pioneers Smart, Sustainable Growth Path Across Southeast Asia

In an exclusive interview with The Nation, he outlined how the company's "Smart Eco Industrial Estate" concept is driving expansion both in Thailand and Vietnam, while positioning WHAID at the forefront of sustainable industrial development in Southeast Asia.
"Our design principle synergises both eco-friendliness and smart technologies, encapsulated in the concept of 'Smart Eco,'" Pajongwit explained. "We focus on the six pillars: Smart Facilities, Smart Mobility, Smart Power, Smart Water, Smart Communication & Services, and Smart Security. This differentiation allows us to develop unique industrial estates that stand out from competitors."
December 2024, we are developing and operating 15 industrial estates—14 in Thailand and one in Vietnam—WHAID manages approximately 78,000 rai of land. Early this year, the company recently launched the 16th industrial estate, WHA Eastern Seaboard Industrial Estate 5 (WHA ESIE 5) in Ban Khai District, Rayong Province, spanning over 4,000 rai.
"WHA ESIE 5 Phase 1 represents our vision to create not just industrial spaces, but integrated industrial communities," he noted. "We aim to foster a living community, similar to our previous projects like the Eastern Seaboard Industrial Estate in Pluak Daeng District, Rayong province which has evolved into a vibrant industrial town with schools, universities, and communities."
Green Energy and Sustainability at the Core
Sustainability is a cornerstone of WHAID's strategy, with innovative solutions across water management and renewable energy.
"Sustainability is not just a requirement for us, it's a commitment," Pajongwit emphasised. "We allocate 10% of our developed areas to green spaces, which is a requirement, but we go above and beyond by actively implementing forestation projects in these spaces. We believe it is essential for industries to engage with sustainable practices."
The company's green energy initiatives include rooftop and floating solar systems for industrial clients and a trading platform that allows businesses to share surplus renewable energy. WHAID also employs advanced water recycling technologies that exceed public standards.
"After treatment, the post-treatment wastewater we discard adheres to public standards but is further improved with cutting-edge technology to maximise reuse," noted Pajongwit. "We embed advanced technologies throughout our operations to ensure we manage resources responsibly."
Southeast Asian Expansion
While strengthening its position in Thailand, particularly within the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC), WHAID is actively expanding its footprint in Vietnam.
The company already operates an industrial estate in Nghe An province, Vietnam, with the second zone under development. Expanding our footprint, we recently received an Investment Registration Certificate for developing our first industrial estate in Thanh Hoa province, located southeast of Hanoi, with construction expected to commence in the second quarter of this year.
"We are evaluating new opportunities not only in Vietnam but also in neighbouring Southeast Asian markets like Indonesia and Malaysia," Pajongwit revealed. "Each market brings unique potentials, and we are thoroughly studying these markets this year to identify viable investment paths."
Future-Ready Workforce and Industry Trends
Looking ahead, WHAID is preparing for emerging industry trends, particularly in the data centre sector and the transition to electric vehicles within the automotive industry, including the electronics and electrical appliances sector.
To support these developments, the company is investing heavily in workforce development through structured training programmes and partnerships with educational institutions.
"We are committed to enhancing workforce skills through targeted training and collaborations with educational institutions," said Pajongwit. "Not only do we aim to upskill our workforce, but we also actively engage with educational institutions to develop training programmes that meet specific industry needs, ensuring we build a skilled labour pool to support our tenant companies.
Commitment to Economic Growth
"Through our comprehensive approach integrating technology, sustainability, and community building, WHA Industrial Development is poised to contribute significantly to sustainable economic growth in Thailand and beyond as our say “We Shape the Future"” Pajongwit concluded.
With its innovative Smart Eco concept, expanding regional presence, and commitment to sustainable development, WHAID is well-positioned to help drive Thailand's industrial sector forward while supporting the broader economic growth of Southeast Asia.