WHAUP Leads Thailand's Charge Towards Sustainable Energy with REC Certification

A key component of WHAUP’s strategy involves the provision of Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs) from the International Tracking Standard Foundation (I-TRACK Foundation), the originators of I-REC.

These certificates serve as verifiable proof of electricity generation from renewable sources, with each megawatt-hour equating to one REC. Sources include solar, wind, and hydropower.

These certifications not only bolster organisational credibility but also demonstrate a tangible commitment to environmental responsibility, crucial for achieving sustainability targets.

The adoption of RECs allows organisations to mitigate their carbon footprint, offsetting greenhouse gas emissions while simultaneously supporting the expansion of clean energy infrastructure.

This aligns with the growing trend of organisations embracing Net Zero ambitions, enhancing their public image through demonstrated environmental and social responsibility.

The surge in demand for REC services is attributed to several factors. Notably, the increasing number of industrial organisations pursuing Carbon Neutral and Net Zero goals are utilising RECs to certify their reliance on clean and sustainable energy.

