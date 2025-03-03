WHAUP Leads Thailand's Charge Towards Sustainable Energy with REC Certification

A key component of WHAUP’s strategy involves the provision of Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs) from the International Tracking Standard Foundation (I-TRACK Foundation), the originators of I-REC.
These certificates serve as verifiable proof of electricity generation from renewable sources, with each megawatt-hour equating to one REC. Sources include solar, wind, and hydropower.
These certifications not only bolster organisational credibility but also demonstrate a tangible commitment to environmental responsibility, crucial for achieving sustainability targets.
The adoption of RECs allows organisations to mitigate their carbon footprint, offsetting greenhouse gas emissions while simultaneously supporting the expansion of clean energy infrastructure.
This aligns with the growing trend of organisations embracing Net Zero ambitions, enhancing their public image through demonstrated environmental and social responsibility.
The surge in demand for REC services is attributed to several factors. Notably, the increasing number of industrial organisations pursuing Carbon Neutral and Net Zero goals are utilising RECs to certify their reliance on clean and sustainable energy.
Heightened environmental awareness among consumers and investors is also compelling organisations to adapt to evolving sustainability demands. Furthermore, government policies, including carbon tax measures, are incentivising businesses to implement concrete emission reduction strategies.
The private sector is playing a pivotal role, with numerous organisations setting ambitious targets for emissions reduction and renewable energy adoption. Technological advancements in renewable energy are also facilitating increased production and improving accessibility to RECs.
WHAUP has currently supplied over 100,000 REC units, predominantly to clients within the electronics components manufacturing and global automotive sectors.
Beyond REC provision, WHAUP is driving Thailand’s broader clean energy transformation by offering comprehensive renewable energy solutions.
These include turnkey solar cell installations, REC services, and a state-of-the-art renewable energy trading platform, enabling businesses of all sizes to access clean energy efficiently.
The company is committed to continuous growth and business fortification, prioritising innovation, environmental stewardship, and social value creation.
WHAUP aims to achieve its sustainable development objectives by 2029, including increasing renewable energy capacity to approximately 1,200 megawatts, reducing annual greenhouse gas emissions by roughly 683,000 tonnes of CO2 equivalent, and decreasing natural water usage by around 25,000,000 cubic metres, equivalent to the annual household water consumption of over 685,000 individuals.
This dedication underscores WHAUP’s commitment to sustainable business practices, aligning with WHA Group’s overarching mission, “WHA: WE SHAPE THE FUTURE.”
For further details on WHAUP’s renewable energy solutions, including solar cell installations, REC services, and the renewable energy trading platform, interested parties are encouraged to contact WHA Utilities and Power Public Company Limited directly, and join the transition to a sustainable, clean energy future.