Over a quarter of Thais targeted by scams over past year

The survey of 9,360 Thais from various demographics indicates that 58% of participants experienced an increase in scamming attempts compared to 2023, with 89% encountering scams at least once a month.

“Despite ongoing prevention efforts, Thailand remains one of the most fertile areas for scammers,” said Manwoo Joo, CEO of Gogolook Thailand, highlighting an average loss of approximately 36,000 baht per victim.

The report, released on Monday, underscores an alarming trend in exposure to scams, with nearly 39% indicating they were scammed within minutes of first contact. Only 2% of victims reported being able to fully recover their lost funds, with a staggering 71% left with no ability to reclaim their money at all.

“The emotional ramifications of scams are just as significant,” noted Joo, “with 73% of respondents expressing a profound psychological impact due to their experiences.”

The methods employed by scammers have also evolved, with phone calls and text messages remaining the primary means of contact, but digital advertising and social media platforms like Facebook (55%) and Line (43%) are increasingly being exploited as well.

Furthermore, the report identifies a concerning rise in identity theft, which now accounts for 22% of scams, overtaking traditional shopping scams at 19%. Thais have reported increasing incidents where scammers impersonate official figures, such as police officers, to solicit money under false pretences.